Ole Miss' Robert Nkemdiche visiting Broncos, Cardinals

Robert Nkemdiche is making stops in Denver and Arizona as he embarks on a busy month of meetings with clubs leading up to the 2016 NFL Draft (April 28-30).
Nkemdiche was hospitalized and later charged with a marijuana possession after a December fall from a hotel window. He said last month at the NFL Scouting Combine that he was drunk at the time of the fall but denied that marijuana police discovered in the hotel room belonged to him.
On Monday, during NFL Network's coverage of Ole Miss' pro day, NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks discussed the risk, and potential reward, that would come with drafting Nkemdiche. He compared Nkemdiche to former Cardinals three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Darnell Dockett, whose fall to the third round of the 2004 draft was related to character concerns.
"Nkemdiche is the biggest boom-or-bust prospect in the draft," Brooks said. "If you can figure out what he is and what motivates him, you could uncover a star. I liken him to Darnell Dockett. If he plays, he can be a guy who can be a perennial Pro Bowl player."
Brooks and fellow analyst Charles Davis both have the Cardinals selecting Nkemdiche in their most recent mock drafts.