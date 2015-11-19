Ole Miss Rebels LB Denzel Nkemdiche hospitalized

Ole Miss linebacker Denzel Nkemdiche will remain hospitalized with a non-life-threatening condition and won't play Saturday in the Rebels' game vs. LSU, according to a statement from Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze and Nkemdiche's parents.
"Denzel's condition has improved as of today, and he will remain in the hospital," they stated, per ESPN. "His well-being is all that matters right now, and we are making sure he receives the highest level of medical care. While his condition is not life-threatening, he will not play this weekend. We thank the Ole Miss family for their concern and encouragement, and we appreciate everyone respecting the family's privacy during this time."
Earlier Thursday, Nkemdiche's father, Sunday Nkemdiche, confirmed to The Associated Press that his son was in an Oxford, Miss., hospital.
Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze said Wednesday that Nkemdiche was questionable for the Rebels' game vs. LSU on Saturday and that the senior was dealing with a personal matter.
"It's just day by day," Freeze said on Wednesday, per reports. "Issues come up that you need to get through that involve one of our players and anything with their family, we just want to support them and help them through it."
Nkemdiche leads Ole Miss with 53 tackles this season. He has started 9 of the team's 10 games and is the older brother of the Rebels' top defensive prospect, defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche.