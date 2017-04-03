Ole Miss QB Chad Kelly cuts workout short with injury

It's a tough outcome for Kelly, especially because he was not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine due to an NFL conduct policy. Following Kelly's injury last year, he was projected as a seventh-round draft choice by NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah. He passed for 6,800 yards and 50 touchdowns over two seasons at Ole Miss, prompting Mayock to suggest that he might have the "biggest arm in the draft." Concerns about Kelly's on-field decision-making, as well as his character, and the knee injury have put a drag on his draft status, however.