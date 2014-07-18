Ole Miss QB Bo Wallace among picks to be SEC stat leaders

Buzz: A league-leading tackler is typically not only a standout linebacker, but one who plays for a lousy defense, as well. That's because the best players on the best defenses get off the field on third down and thus don't play as many snaps. The star linebacker with limited help around him, by contrast, is the guy making tackle after tackle on 12-play drives. That's why Georgia's Ramik Wilson led the league last year, and why former Kentucky linebacker Avery Williamson was among the league leaders twice. Georgia's defense has a chance to be significantly better this fall, while Tennessee's figures to struggle again. As such, we expect Johnson to rack up more than 100 stops for the third consecutive year, and lead the league in doing it.