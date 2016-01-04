Ole Miss OT Laremy Tunsil intends to enter 2016 NFL Draft

Ole Miss left tackle Laremy Tunsil, one of the elite talents in college football, intends to enter the 2016 NFL Draft as an underclassman.
"After weighing the decision with my family, I will forgo my senior season and enter the 2016 NFL Draft. It's been a lifelong dream to play in the NFL, and I'm excited about the challenge in front of me," Tunsil stated in a school release. "I will always cherish my time at Ole Miss and the relationships with my teammates, coaches and staff. Those are my brothers, and I will always be a Rebel."
Tunsil has been a starter for the Rebels at left tackle since his freshman season, and is considered an exceptional pass blocker. He's allowed just two sacks in 29 career games. Tunsil was suspended for the first half of the 2015 season during an NCAA eligibility investigation, but returned and performed well down the stretch for the 10-3 Rebels. NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein attended Ole Miss' Sugar Bowl rout of Oklahoma State, and came away impressed with Tunsil's performance against Cowboys star defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah.
"With his spirit, hard work and determination, he has a bright future ahead of him," said Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze in a statement.
Underclassmen have until a Jan. 18 deadline to apply for early draft eligibility. Other Ole Miss players who intend to enter the draft as underclassmen include star receiver Laquon Treadwell and defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche.