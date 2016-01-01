Ole Miss' Laremy Tunsil lives up to billing as top prospect

In-game notes:

» Tunsil gave up a little late pressure because he thought he had his man run up and outside the pass-rush arc, but quarterback Chad Kelly was pressured beyond where he sets up.

» I wish I could watch Tunsil in space as a zone blocker in the run game, but mostly he's asked to down block with an occasional climb up to the middle linebacker.

» Remember how I told you Tunsil was snaring passes one-handed? He caught a touchdown pass at the end of the half on a throwback screen.

» His balance and technique is so good that when he gets his hands locked into the framework of a pass rusher, it is over.

» Oklahoma State's Emmanuel Ogbah gave a powerful swipe and knocked Tunsil's outside hand away, allowing Ogbah to turn the corner on one of his pass rushes, but it was too late by then.

» When Tunsil climbs up to linebackers, he is balanced, measured and you just don't see him launch like other linemen will.

» It is rare to find a prospect who has it all, and an area of improvement for Tunsil is going to be adding strength as a drive blocker.

» Tunsil has an advanced approach that is made possible by his outstanding foot quickness. He almost always works to get his feet in proper position before ever making contact with his upper body.