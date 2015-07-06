Ole Miss investigating allegations of NCAA violations

Ole Miss responded on Monday to a report of an NCAA probe into whether Rebels star offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil has been involved in any NCAA rules violations, acknowledging NCAA involvement in the case and that it has launched its own investigation.

Ole Miss also tried to throw a little preemptive water on any subsequent reporting on the matter.

"The University of Mississippi Department of Athletics is aware of the allegations made by Laremy Tunsil's stepfather regarding potential NCAA violations regarding Laremy. As we do with any allegation, we initiated an internal investigation last week and have offered the NCAA our full cooperation," the statement read. "We take the obligations to the NCAA and SEC very seriously, and we will continue to educate, monitor and enforce all applicable rules. Any other reports are speculation until the process is complete."

The Jackson Clarion-Ledger reported on Friday that the NCAA had met with Tunsil's stepfather, Lindsey Miller, who claimed to have information not only of an improper relationship between Tunsil and sports agents, but of recruiting violations involving Tunsil as well. Whether those allegations have merit remains to be seen, but the Ole Miss statement doesn't refute the reported meeting between Miller and NCAA director of enforcement Chris Howard last week.

The allegations have stemmed from an altercation between Tunsil and Miller that resulted in a domestic violence charge against Tunsil. According to Rebels coach Hugh Freeze, the incident resulted from Tunsil's efforts to protect his mother from Miller.

Tunsil and his mother, Desiree, have pressed charges against Miller, as well.

Tunsil is one of the top offensive linemen in the nation. He will be a junior this fall, and a possibility for 2016 NFL draft entry if he chooses to apply for early eligibility. While his dominant play over the past two years would likely help keep his standing as a pro prospect intact if he were declared ineligible, the potential absence of Tunsil would be a major blow to the Rebels' offense this fall.

