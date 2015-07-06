Ole Miss investigating allegations of NCAA violations

"The University of Mississippi Department of Athletics is aware of the allegations made by Laremy Tunsil's stepfather regarding potential NCAA violations regarding Laremy. As we do with any allegation, we initiated an internal investigation last week and have offered the NCAA our full cooperation," the statement read. "We take the obligations to the NCAA and SEC very seriously, and we will continue to educate, monitor and enforce all applicable rules. Any other reports are speculation until the process is complete."