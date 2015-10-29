Ole Miss' Freeze: Robert Nkemdiche cleared to play vs. Auburn

Published: Oct 29, 2015 at 04:27 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

A week after Ole Miss welcomed its most talented offensive player back to the lineup, the Rebels' top defensive player is making a return as well. Defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche, who hasn't played since sustaining a concussion in a 37-24 loss to Memphis on Oct. 17, is cleared to play Saturday at Auburn.

"Rob's cleared to go. As long as he doesn't have any more symptoms, he's looked good both days of practice. He's ready to go," said Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze on Wednesday, per Scout.com.

Nkemdiche reportedly awoke last Saturday morning with a headache, compelling the Rebels to hold him out of the team's 23-3 win over Texas A&M. That game marked the return of offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, who had been suspended all season during an NCAA eligibility investigation. The Rebels will not only get Nkemdiche back this week, but injured safety Tony Conner could return from a meniscus tear, as well.

"Rob's been acclimated, he's just got to be symptom-free, which he is right now," Freeze said. "Everything looks good with him. Tony is just 'How is he progressing?' He's been out a while. I think he got 12 snaps yesterday. I don't know how many today, but we'll kind of see how he goes throughout the week and how much swelling there is and all the things the docs have to look at to judge him. His is day-to-day."

Nkemdiche, a junior, is one of the top defensive players in the nation. Earlier this month, NFL Media's Chad Reuter ranked him the No. 6 player in the college game.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley will miss pro day due to back procedure

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will have a microdiscectomy on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Farley's agent Drew Rosenhaus. Noted back specialist Robert Watkins will perform the procedure, and Farley will not participate in his pro day on Friday, per Rapoport.
news

Heisman winner DeVonta Smith reveals he weighs 170 pounds, won't participate in Alabama pro day

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith answered one of the biggest scouting questions surrounding Alabama's pro day, scheduled for Tuesday, without even stepping on the field.
news

Les Miles out as Kansas head coach following sexual misconduct allegations 

Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.
news

Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone joining Alabama staff as OL coach

Less than a month after Doug Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville ended with the conclusion of another disheartening season, the coach has found a new job. Marrone is joining the Alabama football staff as its offensive line coach, the school announced Monday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW