Ole Miss' Evan Engram shows off one-handed catches in video

Just a couple of days after Georgia wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell took to social media to show off the skill, Ole Miss' Evan Engram proved that tight ends can make one-handed catches, too.
Engram on Wednesday was selected as one of 33 tight ends on the watch list for the Mackey Award, given annually to the nation's top tight end. In the Rebels' offense, he's more of a slot receiver than a traditional, hand-on-the-ground tight end. But this display of sticky hands (or, hand) is impressive just the same.
Now for the damper: You'll note the catches made by both Mitchell and Engram aren't posted as consecutive grabs on a single clip. Rather, they're cut up individually with some rapid-fire editing, which means there is no telling how many one-handed drops came between each clip worth keeping.
Could've been one. Could've been 100.
Engram caught 38 passes for 662 yards last year for 17.4 yards per catch, a stout average for a 230-pound tight end. He is part of Ole Miss' vaunted 2013 signing class that included star left tackle Laremy Tunsil, wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche and safety Tony Conner. All played as true freshmen and thus will be juniors this fall.