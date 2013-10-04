Ole Miss announces consequence for players that disrupted play

Ole Miss will send players that disrupted a theater school play about the murder of a gay man with at least one homophobic slur to an "educational dialogue session," according to clarionledger.com.
Every member of the audience that night -- which reportedly included 100 people, 25 of which were freshman football players -- for the performance of "The Laramie Project" will have to participate in an "educational dialogue session led by University faculty and allies," the school announced Friday, per the report.
"The task of identifying specific individuals who were purported to have disrupted the performance is difficult because of the dark theatre, and initial reports vary in regard to the frequency, volume and source of the comments or disruption," Ole Miss' statement reportedly read. "Although initial reports indicate that student-athletes led the action, it is important to note that this has not been verified and they were not the only students present. Reports indicate that comments were made by student athletes and students but no report has singled out a specific student or mentioned any names."
The play is based on the 1998 murder of University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard.