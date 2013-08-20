Ole Miss 2013 season preview

With a returning starting quarterback, some solid talent at wide receiver, and an elite incoming freshman class expected to make an early impact, reaching a bowl would be the minimum expectation this season. Junior wide receiver Donte Moncrief is probably the most NFL-ready player on the roster, and could draw a strong grade from the NFL Draft Advisory Board if he has a productive season. In time, he could be the first Rebel chosen in the first two rounds since Dexter McCluster in 2010.