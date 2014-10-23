Old Dominion's Taylor Heinicke 'hot name' with NFL scouts

Heinicke (6-foot-1, 213 pounds) won the 2012 Walter Payton Award as the best player in the FCS ranks. He and the Monarchs are in their first season in the FBS ranks this fall, and his numbers have dropped off a bit. Still, he has thrown for 1,815 yards (259.3 yards per game) and 18 touchdowns, and NFL scouts have made 35 visits to ODU this season. In addition, scouts have seen him on game days, with three showing up to see him throw for 430 yards and five touchdowns in a Sept. 20 win over Rice.