Oklahoma WRs coach: Dorial Green-Beckham 'maturing'

Green-Beckham helped Missouri reach the SEC Championship Game last season, racking up 883 receiving yards and 12 touchdown catches. But his run-ins with the law -- two marijuana-related arrests and a burglary investigation in which he was not charged but allegedly pushed a female down some stairs -- resulted in his dismissal from the school. As a third-year sophomore, Green-Beckham could enter the NFL draft as early as next year. But indications are that he plans to stay at least long enough to play for the Sooners in 2015.