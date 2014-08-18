Oklahoma suspends running back Joe Mixon for 2014 season

Published: Aug 18, 2014 at 10:15 AM
joe-mixon-140815-wide.jpg

The Oklahoma football team will be without one of its top recruits for the 2014 season.

The school announced on Monday that running back Joe Mixon has been suspended for the entire season after the freshman was charged with a misdemeanor for his alleged role in an off-campus altercation.

"Today President David Boren accepted the recommendation of the Director of Athletics and the Head Football Coach to suspend Joe Mixon from the football team for the entire season," the school announced in a statement. "He will be excluded from all team activities, including being removed from the team roster. With appropriate conditions, he will be permitted to continue as a student, eligible for financial aid."

Mixon allegedly punched a female student at an off-campus restaurant in late July during a birthday celebration, knocking her unconscious and breaking several bones in her face. Mixon plead not guilty on Monday to one misdemeanor count of an act resulting in gross injury. He faces up to a year in jail if convicted.

"As the university has demonstrated in the past, we are committed to winning the right way," said coach Bob Stoops in the statement released by Oklahoma. "As an example to others, OU sets the highest possible standards for its student athletes, coaches and staff."

Mixon, a five-star recruit from California, was expected to see early playing time in the Sooners' backfield.

Sophomores Keith Ford, Alex Ross and Daniel Brooks are the three backs likely under consideration for the starting job. Oklahoma opens the season against Louisiana Tech on Aug. 30.

The decision on Mixon isn't the first time Oklahoma has confronted issues of alleged domestic violence with members of the football team. The university is currently seeking to enforce a year-long suspension of linebacker Frank Shannon but that matter is in the hands of the state Supreme Court. Shannon was alleged to have sexually assaulted a female student at his off-campus apartment in January, but was not charged with a crime.

You can follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

