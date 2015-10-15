Oklahoma State's Gundy: No interest in USC job, my job is better

How much of a mess has USC football become in the wake of the program's second midseason firing of a head coach in three years?
Enough that the coach from Oklahoma State would consider it a step down.
"I feel like I have a better job," Gundy said on Thursday, according to NewsOK.com, when asked whether he would have an interest in replacing Steve Sarkisian at USC for 2016.
With the salary, the rich tradition, and the spectacular recruiting territory that goes along with being USC's head coach, few, if anyone, would agree with him. But while USC might be the better coaching job, it doesn't have the better team. USC has fallen out of The Associated Press Top 25 Poll with two losses in its last three games, and Notre Dame could easily be loss No. 3 on Saturday. Oklahoma State (6-0) finds itself in the thick of the Big 12 race.
Philadelphia Eagles coach Chip Kelly said Thursday he has not been contacted by the Trojans. Gundy didn't say he hadn't been contacted, but he denounced any inclination to take the job.
"First off, I don't have any interest in the job," Gundy said. "I have all the respect in the world for SC, but I've got a great job. We talked about that a year ago. But if you're having success at Oklahoma State in football when jobs open, then people will compile a list and the coach here would usually be on it if you're winning and having success."
Gundy is doing just that, and can expect to draw the same question about plenty of other schools. But if he truly believes Stillwater, Okla., is a better place to coach than USC, there probably won't be any open jobs this winter that would capture his attention.