Oklahoma State rallies to stun Oklahoma in Bedlam rivalry game

The game proved to be costly for Oklahoma, and not just when it came to the final score. Star tailback Samaje Perine, who recently set the FBS single-game rushing record, left the game in the third quarter with an ankle injury and did not return. The injury did not appear serious enough to keep him out of the Sooners' bowl game, but Perine didn't see another carry down the stretch after scoring two touchdowns and rushing for 151 yards.