Oklahoma State rallies to stun Oklahoma in Bedlam rivalry game

Every year, the annual Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State is one of the best rivalry contests to end the regular season.
The 2014 edition didn't appear to be a classic at the start, but it proved to be entertaining late, with Oklahoma State storming back in an improbable comeback to force overtime and pull off a 38-35 shocker in Norman.
Cowboys true freshman quarterback Mason Rudolph showed why he's the future at the position, rallying the team to a victory in the second half. He finished 19-of-35 for 273 yards and two touchdowns while flashing a strong arm and solid decision-making in just his second start of the year after injuries at the position forced the coaching staff to burn his redshirt.
Oklahoma State's Tyreek Hill was the spark that sent the game into the extra frame. He had a fairly quiet game until the final minute of the fourth quarter, when he took back a punt 91 yards for a touchdown to tie the score at 35-35. It was the second time this season that Hill's had a big special-teams play late in the fourth quarter to secure a victory, but this one was much sweeter, given that it came against the Cowboys' in-state rival and made them bowl eligible.
The game proved to be costly for Oklahoma, and not just when it came to the final score. Star tailback Samaje Perine, who recently set the FBS single-game rushing record, left the game in the third quarter with an ankle injury and did not return. The injury did not appear serious enough to keep him out of the Sooners' bowl game, but Perine didn't see another carry down the stretch after scoring two touchdowns and rushing for 151 yards.
Backup running back Keith Ford took over and showed why he's one of the best in the Big 12 on a long 56-yard run that set up a touchdown. However, he left the game after aggravating a hip injury on the run, finishing with eight carries for 80 yards. Sophomore Alex Ross shouldered the load in the fourth quarter for the Sooners, who once again topped the 300-yard rushing mark that helped make the offense go in the absence of quarterback Trevor Knight, who has been out since early November.
Sooners cornerback Zach Sanchez looked like an All-Big 12 selection all afternoon, delivering several punishing hits, locking up opposing receivers and picking off a pass late in the fourth quarter that appeared to seal the win before Hill's return.
The win no doubt ended Oklahoma State's regular season on a high note after a number of disappointing losses. The question, however, is whether that was the final game on the sideline for Cowboys coach Mike Gundy, whose name has surfaced as being in the mix for other openings.
That won't be on the minds of OSU fans on Saturday night, however, after a thrilling victory that broke the hearts of their crimson and cream rivals.