Oklahoma State QB Clint Chelf dominates Texas

Texas knew what was coming and still couldn't stop it. Oklahoma State used the same quarterback-run-heavy game plan that embarrassed the Longhorns in non-conference play and scored a resounding 38-13 win, allowing the Cowboys to maintain control of their own destiny in the Big 12.
Clint Chelf rushed for two touchdowns in the first half, scoring on a 19-yard draw up the middle and a 4-yard zone-read keeper. Chelf finished with 95 yards on 10 carries, leaving the UT defense baffled.
And even without top wide receiver Josh Stewart (ankle), Chelf completed 16 of 22 passes for 197 yards, two touchdowns and one interception to set up a showdown with undefeated Baylor in Stillwater, Okla., next Saturday that is a de facto Big 12 championship game.
Desmond Roland added 59 yards on 19 carries, and the Cowboys delivered body blow after body blow on a UT defense that did not have defensive tackle Chris Whaley in the starting lineup for the first time this season. Whaley suffered a season-ending knee injury in the overtime win at West Virginia last week.
In the game's marquee matchup of top NFL prospects, Oklahoma State cornerback Justin Gilbert got the best of UT wide receiver Mike Davis. Gilbert intercepted two passes, with a 43-yard return for a touchdown with 28 seconds left in the second half that put the game out of reach.
Davis finished with nine receptions for 112 yards but was flustered by Gilbert's aggressive and physical style.
The same was true for UT as a whole.