Oklahoma State loses left tackle Devin Davis to a knee injury

Oklahoma State starting left tackle Devin Davis suffered a torn ACL and will miss the upcoming season, the Oklahoman reported Monday evening.
Davis, a 6-foot-5, 298-pound redshirt freshman from Nacogdoches, Texas, started two games and played in a total of seven last season.
The Cowboys have several possible options to replace Davis going into Saturday's season opener against Mississippi State at Reliant Stadium in Houston. Redshirt freshman Michael Wilson was listed as Davis' backup on Oklahoma State's depth chart released at the end of spring practice, while projected starting guard Parker Graham could slide back outside.
A redshirt senior, Graham has started 18 games at offensive tackle over the last two seasons, including 11 at left tackle in 2012.