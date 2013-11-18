Oklahoma State CB Justin Gilbert's NFL draft stock 'soaring'

There is seemingly only one question NFL evaluators will have for Oklahoma State cornerback Justin Gilbert: how in the world did you fail to intercept a pass in 2012?
Gilbert now has six interceptions this season, tied for fourth in the FBS after recording two interceptions against Texas and reminding everyone why Case McCoy would not be the starting quarterback for the Longhorns if David Ash was healthy.
"His stock is soaring in NFL circles," NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah wrote of Gilbert in his latest "5 up, 5 down, pointing to the need for "tall, athletic cornerbacks with ball skills."
Echoing his outstanding kick returns, Gilbert lived up to that description by strolling into the end zone on a 43-yard pick six after stepping in front of McCoy's pass late in the second quarter to effectively put the game out of reach.
Gilbert had five interceptions as a sophomore, but somehow did not come away with a pick last season.
But with the size (6-foot, 200 pounds) to handle big receivers and obvious speed, it is looking more and more like Gilbert's goose egg was the exception and not the rule.