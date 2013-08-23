Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns is top Big 12 game

3. Texas at Baylor, Dec. 7, time/network TBD -- Does the great state of Texas still belong to the Longhorns? Much of the evidence indicated no. Texas A&M has the spotlight after a successful first season in the SEC, while Baylor is almost as trendy thanks to the RGIII phenomenon. The Longhorns can change all that by being back in contention for a conference crown and BCS bid on the final Saturday of the 2013 season.