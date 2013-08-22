Oklahoma Sooners name Trevor Knight starting quarterback

Published: Aug 22, 2013 at 11:58 AM
Bob Stoops_130822_Wide

Oklahoma has officially named Trevor Knight its starting quarterback for the Aug. 31 season opener against Louisiana-Monroe, ending nearly a week of speculation that the redshirt freshman had vaulted past presumed favorite Blake Bell for the job.

"Both Trevor and Blake have competed hard and both will be ready to play against Louisiana-Monroe," Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops said. "Like every other position on our team, I expect them both to continue competing for the starting job."

The buzz over Knight, a redshirt freshman from San Antonio, winning the job began in earnest Monday night when an Oklahoma City TV station reported as much, citing sources within the program. Stoops denied it, only to make the announcement Thursday.

Knight threw for 2,092 yards and 27 touchdowns and had only three interceptions as a senior at Reagan High, adding 943 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns. Knight redshirted last season, but reportedly impressed coaches by imitating Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel for the scout team offense leading up to the Cotton Bowl.

Knight becomes Oklahoma's third consecutive starting quarterback to claim the job as a redshirt freshman, joining Sam Bradford and Landry Jones. But Knight's ascent leaves redshirt junior Blake Bell in a familiar spot.

Bell has rushed for 24 touchdowns over the past two seasons as a change-of-pace option behind Jones and would presumably again serve that role behind Knight.

