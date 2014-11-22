Oklahoma's Samaje Perine sets FBS single-game rushing record

Published: Nov 22, 2014 at 08:39 AM
samaje_perine_TOS.jpg

Move over Melvin Gordon, there's a new tailback atop the record books.

Wisconsin's Gordon became a national celebrity last week after rushing for 408 yards, which broke the record held by NFL Media's LaDainian Tomlinson for most yards rushing in a single FBS game. On Saturday -- a week after Gordon's record-setting day -- Oklahoma freshman Samaje Perine topped the Badgers' star, rushing for 427 yards vs. Kansas to become the new FBS leader in single-game rushing yards.

Perine broke a number of FBS, Big 12 and school records with his outburst Saturday, as he hit the 427-yard mark on a 42-yard scamper early in the fourth quarter. Oklahoma called a timeout after the play and allowed Perine to take a curtain call from the crowd at Memorial Stadium. He finished the Sooners' win with five touchdown runs, as well.

All that despite not even starting the game -- sophomore Keith Ford did that.

Perine tied the Big 12 single-game rushing record in just three quarters and outdid the Big 12 team record for rushing yards in a game not long after. Gordon set the FBS record last week in just three quarters against Nebraska before being taken out.

Oklahoma defeated Kansas, 44-7, to move to 8-3 on the season.

The Oklahoma tailback also broke Adrian Peterson's school record for most rushing touchdowns in a season by a freshman with his second score of the day.

Prior to last week, the FBS single-game rushing record was Tomlinson's 406 yards from the 1999 season, when he starred at TCU.

Perine, by the way, is just a true freshman at Oklahoma. It's safe to say that he's already left his mark on the historic, powerhouse program thanks to a banner day against Kansas.

