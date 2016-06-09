Oklahoma's Mount Rushmore: Top all-time NFL players from OU

Over the next two weeks, CFB 24/7 will unveil its choices for the Mount Rushmores -- top 4 all-time NFL players -- from 10 top college football programs. The 10 were chosen based on the total number of NFL players produced by the school. The series continues with the Oklahoma Sooners.
Carved into Oklahoma's Mount Rushmore:
» Lee Roy Selmon
» Adrian Peterson
» Tommy McDonald
» Keith Jackson
Why those four? The first-ever NFL draft selection of the expansion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1976, Selmon went on to become a six-time Pro Bowl pick in nine seasons in NFL. Selmon was also the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1979, a year in which the Buccaneers advanced to the NFL Championship Game. ... Peterson is a three-time NFL rushing yardage leader, including rushing for 2,097 yards in 2012 (second only to Eric Dickerson's 2,105 from 1984 for best in a single season). Peterson was the 2012 NFL MVP and has been a seven-time Pro Bowl selection. ... McDonald -- the best-ever NFL draft selection at No. 31 overall -- was a member of the last Philadelphia Eagles team to win an NFL championship, which came in 1960. ... Jackson was one of the top tight ends of his era, earning six Pro Bowl selections from 1988-1996. He was a member of the Green Bay Packers' Super Bowl XXXI-winning team in 1996.
Total number of NFL players from school: 341
Total first-round draft picks from school: 44
Total picks from school in 2016 NFL Draft: 4 (Sterling Shepard, Round 2; Charles Tapper, Round 4; Zack Sanchez, Round 5; Devante Bond, Round 6)
Members of Pro Football Hall of Fame: 4 (Troy Aikman, McDonald, Selmon and Ron Wolf). Note: Aikman played two seasons at Oklahoma but finished his college career at UCLA; Wold was enshrined into the Hall of Fame as an executive.