Oklahoma's Kyler Murray wins 2018 Heisman Trophy

Murray's college football path has been a winding one, beginning at Texas A&M as the heir apparent to the kingdom left behind by Johnny Manziel. That never quite happened, though, and Murray transferred out of College Station rather quickly, moving to Oklahoma, where he sat behind fellow Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield and spent his springs playing baseball for the Sooners. He was so good at the latter, he ended up being selected ninth overall by the Oakland Athletics in the 2018 MLB Draft.