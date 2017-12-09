Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield wins 2017 Heisman Trophy

Mayfield led the Sooners to a third consecutive Big 12 championship with a 12-1 record, and a berth in the College Football Playoff next month. For the season, he completed 262 of 369 passes for 4,340 yards for 41 touchdowns and only five interceptions. He also ran for 310 yards and five more touchdowns on the ground. Two signature moments stamped his Heisman campaign: a 31-16 road win over Big Ten champion Ohio State in which he threw for 386 yards and three scores, and a wild 62-52 win over Oklahoma State. Against the rival Cowboys in the game known as Bedlam, Mayfield threw for a career-high 598 yards and five touchdowns.