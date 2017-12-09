Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield wins 2017 Heisman Trophy

Published: Dec 09, 2017 at 12:58 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

For Baker Mayfield, the third time was the charm.

The Oklahoma quarterback won the Heisman Trophy Saturday night in his third year as a top-five finisher in the voting, following a fourth-place finish in 2015 and a third-place finish last year. Louisville QB Lamar Jackson, last year's Heisman winner, and Stanford RB Bryce Love trailed Mayfield in the balloting.

Love finished second in the voting, with 1,300 to Mayfield's 2,398. Jackson finished third with 793 votes. Mayfield received 86 percent of the possible points, third-most since 1950.

"This is unbelievable for me. Being up here among these greats is something that words can't even describe unless it's them," Mayfield said during his acceptance speech. "It's such an honor."

He is OU's sixth Heisman winner, joining Billy Vessels (1952), Steve Owens (1969), Billy Sims (1978), Jason White (2003) and Sam Bradford (2008). The senior is among the most intriguing prospects for the 2018 NFL Draft, an exciting talent with a long track record of on-field success, but one that includes a few red flags as well.

Mayfield led the Sooners to a third consecutive Big 12 championship with a 12-1 record, and a berth in the College Football Playoff next month. For the season, he completed 262 of 369 passes for 4,340 yards for 41 touchdowns and only five interceptions. He also ran for 310 yards and five more touchdowns on the ground. Two signature moments stamped his Heisman campaign: a 31-16 road win over Big Ten champion Ohio State in which he threw for 386 yards and three scores, and a wild 62-52 win over Oklahoma State. Against the rival Cowboys in the game known as Bedlam, Mayfield threw for a career-high 598 yards and five touchdowns.

For the second year in a row, he completed 71 percent of his passes, which led the nation. His 203.8 pass efficiency rating also led all FBS passers.

NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah has noted improvement in Mayfield as a pocket passer this season, and analyst Bucky Brooks has compared him to New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees. Earlier in the week, Mayfield won the Maxwell Award as the nation's top player, and the Davey O'Brien Award as the nation's top quarterback.

Mayfield and the Sooners face Georgia in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 in a CFP semifinal, with the winner to face Alabama or Clemson in the championship game on Jan. 8.

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.

news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."

news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday.

news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.

news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.

news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More