Oklahoma RB Samaje Perine shows off massive biceps

Think you work out a lot? Well, we're guessing Oklahoma running back Samaje Perine has you beat.
Take a look at this picture from the Sooners' Twitter feed.
Perine is more than just a college football player with plenty of muscle, though. He holds the FBS record for rushing yards in a single game and enters 2015 as a Heisman Trophy candidate on a team once again looking to compete for a Big 12 title.
If those credentials don't strike fear into opponents, the threat of a stiff-arm from a guy with such massive biceps should do the trick.