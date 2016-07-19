Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield won't alter daring playing style

"They're not going to coach that out of me. Even if they tried, I don't think it would happen," Mayfield said of the Sooners' coaching staff to The Sports Animal on Tuesday at Big 12 Media Day 2. "They know that's who I am and that's who I'll always be: a competitor on the field, fearless, and not scared to take any hits. That's why I wear pads and a helmet. (Pads) protect me, and sometimes you take a shot that hurts a little bit, but you get back up and you try and keep going."