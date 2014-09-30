Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield's NCAA appeal denied

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Mayfield asked head coach Kliff Kingsbury to be put on scholarship in Lubbock but was turned down. Angry over the decision, Mayfield later transferred to Oklahoma to back up Trevor Knight and appealed for immediate eligibility. Texas Tech initially denied Mayfield the opportunity to be put on scholarship in the spring at Oklahoma and, as a result, the Sooners awarded it to another player. Tech eventually relented and allowed the quarterback to be put on scholarship but, because they were already at the limit, Oklahoma had to get permission from the NCAA to award an 86th football scholarship as part of its appeal.