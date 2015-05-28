Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield performs flawless whip dance

Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield is locked in a battle for the starting QB job this year after sitting out last season following his transfer from Texas Tech.
Already the front-runner, Mayfield might have just won the job on Wednesday.
The signal-caller enhanced his candidacy by showing off his moves in front of the team this week in a near-flawless whip dance caught on video by teammate John Humphrey Jr.
The whip dance found its way into a few touchdown celebrations in the NFL late last season. If Mayfield's moves are any indication, it could be a big part of college football in 2015.