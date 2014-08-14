Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield files appeal to play immediately

He started out as a freshman walk-on at Texas Tech who wound up starting several games for the Red Raiders last season. However, Mayfield ended up transferring to Oklahoma in the spring after he was told he wouldn't be put on scholarship in Lubbock. Now he's fighting to be Trevor Knight's backup and be eligible to play in 2014.
According to ESPN, that includes filing an appeal with the NCAA on Thursday in order to play for the Sooners right away.
"I wish Tech would do the right thing," Mayfield's lawyer, Jim Darnell told ESPN. "I think they're flying in the face of everything a university stands for. They're supposed to do the right thing for students and this is punishing a family and a student that did nothing but good things for Texas Tech.
"They're punishing him to tune of over $42,000 in tuition (to attend Texas Tech and Oklahoma as a walk-on). It's costing him a pretty penny."
Mayfield earned Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors after throwing for 2,315 yards and 12 touchdowns last year. Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed at Big 12 Media Days last month that he blocked the quarterback's transfer to Oklahoma, citing team policy. Had he not blocked the move, Mayfield would have been eligible right away in Norman.
Darnell, who also represented Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel when he was at Texas A&M, told ESPN that he is seeking a decision from the NCAA before Oklahoma's opener on August 30th.
If Mayfield ends up having to sit out a season, redshirt freshman Cody Thomas would likely end up as the Sooners' backup quarterback after former starter Blake Bell was moved to tight end.
Texas Tech should have no issues filling Mayfield's spot on the roster, as current starter Davis Webb is a potential All-Big 12 pick after a big finish to 2013.