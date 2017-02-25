Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield charged with intoxication, fleeing

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback and Heisman finalist Baker Mayfield was arrested in Fayetteville, Ark. early Saturday morning on four charges.
Mayfield was charged with public intoxication, fleeing, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. He was released from Washington County Jail at 11:23 a.m. CT.
Per a police report obtained by NFL.com, an "intoxicated" Mayfield was seen "yelling obscenities" and having difficulty walking down stairs when police arrived at 2:29 a.m. Mayfield's clothing was also "covered in food." When the officer asked Mayfield to come toward him, he began to walk and then sprint away from the scene. After the officer eventually tackled Mayfield, the Sooners quarterback resisted putting his arms behind his back before being handcuffed.
Mayfield's first hearing will be held on Monday, when a full arrest report will be made available. He is also scheduled to appear in court on April 7.
The University of Oklahoma athletic department said in a statement, "We are aware of the matter and are learning the details. We don't have any other information at this time."
Set to be a redshirt senior, Mayfield is returning to Oklahoma for a third season in 2017, after leading the Sooners to a Sugar Bowl victory over the Auburn Tigers. The quarterback's prolific 2016 season saw him eclipse 3,700 passing yards and 36 touchdowns for the second straight year. His TD-INT ratio over the last two years is 74-15. Mayfield joined Oklahoma's program in 2014 as a transfer walk-on from Texas Tech.
Mayfield is an early favorite to win the Heisman Trophy next season.
Mayfield posted an apology note via Twitter on Tuesday: