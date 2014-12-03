Oklahoma LB Eric Striker: 'Amari Cooper deserves the Heisman'

Oklahoma linebacker Eric Striker, one of the top defensive players in the Big 12 Conference, made an unsolicited show of support for Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper as the Heisman Trophy winner.
"I don't know if this even matters, but I'll just put my opinion out there anyway. I think Amari Cooper deserves the Heisman," Striker said, according to the Tulsa World. "I think there's no other player in college football who makes it look easier. He has been so consistent even though he's been hurt. So if I had a vote, I'd vote Amari Cooper for the Heisman."
Striker hasn't seen a legitimate Heisman candidate in the Big 12 this year. Baylor quarterback Bryce Petty had some preseason Heisman hype, and although the Bears blew out Oklahoma, Petty never got his passing numbers on a Heisman track after an early-season back injury. TCU quarterback Trevone Boykin? An exciting player, but a darkhorse candidate at best for the Heisman.
But Striker has seen Cooper up close -- in last year's Sugar Bowl. And although Oklahoma beat the Crimson Tide handily, 45-31, Cooper was on his game that night with nine catches for 121 yards.
Cooper's primary competition for the Heisman includes Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota and Wisconsin running back Melvin Gordon. For Striker, though, it's Cooper.
"Look what he's done. He's consistent. He makes it look easy, man," added Striker, who has seven sacks for the Sooners this year. "Mike Vick made college football look easy. He didn't win the Heisman, but Amari Cooper is up in there. He needs to win it. I ain't seen a guy like that. I don't even vouch for people like that."
Unfortunately for Cooper, Striker doesn't have a vote.