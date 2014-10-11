Oklahoma holds on to beat Texas in Red River Rivalry

Oklahoma jumped out to a 10-3 lead early in the first half thanks to two miscues by Texas in the all-important phase of the game, the first on a 91-yard kick return by Alex Ross in which the speedster was barely touched. Later, the Horns had a gaffe with a 15-yard penalty for kick-catch interference on a punt return that led to a field goal and a 10-3 lead the Sooners never gave up.