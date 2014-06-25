Oklahoma approves $370 million stadium renovation

A fully enclosed seating bowl in the lower level, new suites, a fancy fan plaza, additional escalators, a spiffy new pressbox and a huge new jumbotron are among the amenities slated for the stadium. Updates to the nearby Barry Switzer Center will bring an expanded new weight room, while the football coaches are slated to receive 11 new position meeting rooms, new offices and some state-of-the-art medical equipment to keep players healthy.