Oklahoma 2013 season preview

DT Jordan Phillips: With a frame and mass that are ideal for the position, Phillips is being counted on to anchor a thin Oklahoma front four and emerge as the school's next great interior defender. He possesses unreal athleticism for his size (he played tight end and punter in high school) and was widely praised by offensive linemen for his performance in the spring. Endurance is a concern, as defensive coordinator Mike Stoops said he must be able to contribute 50 snaps a game.