Oklahoma '10 among best NFL draft classes in Big 12 history

Notable:The 2010 class produced three of the first four picks in the draft and just slightly edges out the 1976 class led by Hall of Famer Lee Roy Selmon. Sam Bradford gets a bit of an incomplete grade due to injuries, but he has been the face of the Rams' franchise as of late. McCoy has been an All-Pro in the middle of Tampa Bay's defense and Williams, despite some issues away from the field, has become Robert Griffin III's protector at left tackle. Gresham has been a reliable target for Andy Dalton -- the tight end has made two trips to the Pro Bowl. Every member of the class started at least one game in the NFL.