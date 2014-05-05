Oklahoma '10 among best NFL draft classes in Big 12 history

Published: May 05, 2014 at 04:55 AM
Barry-Sanders-140505-TOS.jpg

Best draft classes by conference: ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

The 2014 NFL Draft is just a few days away, marking the start of several hundred NFL careers and the end of players being known just for their college careers. Chris Wesseling over at Around The League had a fantastic look at the best draft classes in AFC and NFC history, and that got College Football 24/7 wondering what the best college draft classes of all time look like.

Taking into account Hall of Fame careers, Pro Bowls, years as a starter, games played and overall depth (i.e. lack of busts), here's a stab at the best draft classes that all current Big 12 schools produced. It's subjective, so feel free to disagree by stating your case in the comments.

Baylor

Best draft class:1957 (Del Shofner, Bill Glass, Charlie Bradshaw)

Highest overall pick:Four players picked second overall (1942, 1950, 2009, 2012)

Other top classes:1977, 1982, 1987, 1996, 2012

Notable:It's hard to beat the hit percentage the 1957 class had as all three Bears chosen made the Pro Bowl and started in the league for at least a decade. Glass and Shofner were both first-round picks and the latter was a five-time All-Pro who led the league in receiving yards in 1958.

Iowa State

Best draft class:1974 (Matt Blair, Ike Harris, Keith Krepfle)

Highest overall pick:George Amundson (14th overall, 1973)

Other top classes:1984, 1991, 2001, 2006

Notable:There are not a ton of years where multiple Cyclones were taken in the draft, but the 1974 class produced three Iowa State picks and they all had very productive NFL careers. Blair was a six-time Pro Bowler as a Vikings linebacker and was known for his terrific special-teams play. Harris and Krepfle had productive five-year runs as starting pass-catchers.

Kansas

Best draft class:1971 (John Riggins, Steve Lawson, Larry Brown, Ron Jessie)

Highest overall pick:Gale Sayers (fourth overall, 1965)

Other top classes:1965, 1974, 1977, 1993, 2008

Notable:The basketball version of the list is a little deeper, but the Jayhawks have had a decent number of productive football classes over the years. The 1971 class is headlined by Riggins, who won a Super Bowl MVP trophy and was eventually enshrined in the Hall of Fame. Brown was a four-time Super Bowl winner as a member of the Steelers and earned Pro Bowl honors in 1982. Jessie had an up-and-down career but made the Pro Bowl in 1976.

Kansas State

Best draft class:1971 (Clarence Scott, Lynn Dickey, Mike Montgomery, Ron Yankowski)

Highest overall pick:Veryl Switzer (fourth overall, 1954)

Other top classes:1970, 1974, 2000, 2001, 2002

Notable:The 2000 and 2002 classes also have a case, but the 1971 group produced a Pro Bowler and three players who started for at least seven seasons in the league. Scott was taken in the first round and was an All-Pro in 1973 as a long-time member of the Browns' secondary. Dickey was a prolific passer best known for a pair of playoff runs with the Packers.

Oklahoma

Best draft class:2010 (Sam Bradford, Gerald McCoy, Trent Williams, Jermaine Gresham, Keenan Clayton, Dominique Franks, Brody Eldridge)

Highest overall pick:Four players selected first overall (1976, 1980, 1987, 2010)

Other top classes:1957, 1973, 1976, 1980, 2005

Notable:The 2010 class produced three of the first four picks in the draft and just slightly edges out the 1976 class led by Hall of Famer Lee Roy Selmon. Sam Bradford gets a bit of an incomplete grade due to injuries, but he has been the face of the Rams' franchise as of late. McCoy has been an All-Pro in the middle of Tampa Bay's defense and Williams, despite some issues away from the field, has become Robert Griffin III's protector at left tackle. Gresham has been a reliable target for Andy Dalton -- the tight end has made two trips to the Pro Bowl. Every member of the class started at least one game in the NFL.

Oklahoma State

Best draft class:1989 (Barry Sanders, Hart Lee Dykes)

Highest overall pick:Bob Fenimore (first overall, 1947)

Other top classes:1970, 1986, 1988, 1998, 2004, 2010

Notable:Other classes were deeper for the Cowboys but it's hard to look past the Hall of Fame career Sanders had as one of the best running backs ever to put on pads. Dykes was the 16th overall pick who saw his career end early due to injuries but did post nearly 1,400 yards receiving in a short two-year time frame. The 2010 class, led by Russell Okung and Dez Bryant may end up being better in the long run.

TCU

Best draft class:2001 (LaDainian Tomlinson, Aaron Schobel, George Layne, Curtis Fuller, Shawn Worthen, Cedric James)

Highest overall pick:Ki Aldrich (1st overall, 1939)

Other top classes:1937, 1960, 1961, 2010, 2011

Notable:The Horned Frogs have produced a number of great NFL players but they haven't done so in big groups outside of the 2001 class. That year had the most draft picks in school history and were headlined by star running back (and current NFL Media analyst) LaDainian Tomlinson. In addition to the All-Pro back, defensive end Aaron Schobel made two Pro Bowls and was a consistent presence for the Bills defense who ended his career with 78 sacks.

Texas

Best draft class:2001 (Leonard Davis, Casey Hampton, Shaun Rogers)

Highest overall pick:Tommy Nobis (1st overall, 1966), Earl Campbell (1st overall, 1978) and Kenneth Sims (1st overall, 1982)

Other top classes:1948, 1966, 1978, 1980, 1982, 2006, 2007

Notable:Other classes were a bit deeper but it's tough to beat the bang for your buck with the 2001 class. All three players developed into long-time NFL starters and each went to at least three Pro Bowls. Hampton and Rogers were menaces in the middle of defenses in Detroit and Pittsburgh while Davis was a quality guard and tackle for a decade.

Texas Tech

Best draft class:1996 (Zach Thomas, Marcus Coleman)

Highest overall pick:Dave Parks (1st overall, 1964)

Other top classes:1962, 1978, 1985, 2007, 2009

Notable:Thomas is one of the best to ever play for the Red Raiders and thrived in the NFL despite being a bit undersized. The leader of the Dolphins defense for a decade, Thomas was a five time All-Pro linebacker that averaged over 85 tackles a season for his career. Coleman spent six good seasons with the Jets before contributing a number of big plays for the Texans.

West Virginia

Best draft class:1956 (Bruce Bosley, Sam Huff, Fred Wyant)

Highest overall pick:Dick Leftridge (3rd overall, 1966)

Other top classes:1936, 1975, 1990, 1999, 2000

Notable:The 2000 class produced several solid careers but the 1956 class had an impact player in the legendary Huff. The Hall of Fame linebacker was named an All-Pro four times and helped lead the Giants to the 1956 NFL championship. Bosely was a versatile member of the 49ers and made four Pro Bowls during his time with the team.

Follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.

news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.

news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.

news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC.

news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.

news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW