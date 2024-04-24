Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. explains skipping pre-draft workouts: I 'trained to play football instead'

Will his pre-draft strategy of not working out and testing athletically pay off? Harrison Jr. said he didn't take his approach to punt on most of the workouts because he was confident he'd go in the top handful of selections.

"That's not why I decided to not do anything, because I was confident where I was going," Harrison Jr. told NFL Media. "You know, whatever happens, whoever drafts me, I think they've done their research, and I've talked to them. They understand where my health is, and they know my skills and my skill set."

What was the reason then? It had a lot to do with his father, former Colts great Marvin Harrison, who has helped guide his son in lieu of having an agent navigate the pre-draft process for him.

"Just talking to my dad, we decided what's best for us: to prepare for the NFL season, not prepare for the combine or pro day or anything like that," Harrison Jr. said. "So, take our time to do our due diligence. Also resting after the season, getting your body right.

"I'm training to play football, so that's what we've got to do at the end of the day. So we trained to play football instead."

Harrison Jr. said his father's best advice on how to handle business was to keep being the same person he's always been.

"He told me, 'Just be yourself,'" Harrison Jr. said. "When you meet a team, the coaches and GMs, just be yourself. They're trying to get a feel for who you are. So it's especially good for yourself and them."

Harrison Jr. said he's waiting, just like the rest of us, to find out where he'll be picked. He doesn't know if it will be at No. 4 overall to the Arizona Cardinals, No. 5 to the Los Angeles Chargers or to another team. He said he's just happy to be on the doorstep of his NFL dreams.