Ohio State walk-on DT Kosta Karageorge reported missing

"Our thoughts continue to be with the family of Kosta Karageorge and we pray that he is safe and that he is found soon," Meyer said in the statement. "He is a young man who joined the football team in August and was a hard worker on the field and pleasant off the field. He has been an important player in practice for us, right up until the time he was reported missing. If anyone knows anything about his whereabouts, please help his family and contact the authorities."