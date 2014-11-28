 Skip to main content
Ohio State walk-on DT Kosta Karageorge reported missing

Published: Nov 28, 2014 at 01:23 AM

Ohio State walk-on defensive tackle Kosta Karageorge, a former Buckeyes wrestler who joined the football team this season, has been missing since early Wednesday.

The Columbus Dispatch reported that police and Karageorge's family spent Thanksgiving searching for him.

His sister, Sophia, told the newspaper that her family was told by his roommates that Kosta Karageorge, 22, left to take a walk.

"He had some extenuating circumstances that night that lead us to believe he was upset," she told the Dispatch. She also said her brother did not take his motorcycle and that he does not have his car on campus.

"He does not have his wallet or any identification on him that we know of because his girlfriend has his wallet," Sophia told the Dispatch.

» Ineligible OSU DE indicates he's turning pro

The newspaper confirmed that a missing person's report was filed with the Columbus police. Karageorge is 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds and was a heavyweight wrestler for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer asked for help in finding Karageorge in a statement Friday.

"Our thoughts continue to be with the family of Kosta Karageorge and we pray that he is safe and that he is found soon," Meyer said in the statement. "He is a young man who joined the football team in August and was a hard worker on the field and pleasant off the field. He has been an important player in practice for us, right up until the time he was reported missing. If anyone knows anything about his whereabouts, please help his family and contact the authorities."

The Dispatch reported Friday afternoon that in the missing person's report, Karageorge's mother said her son texted her at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday and said, "I am sorry if I am an embarrassment but these concussions have my head all (expletive) up."

Team physician Dr. Jim Borchers was also quoted in a statement Friday issued by the school.

"First and foremost, our primary concern is for the health, safety and welfare of Kosta," Borchers said in the statement. "While we are not able to discuss or comment about the medical care regarding our student-athletes, we are confident in our medical procedures and policies to return athletes to participation following injury or illness."

