Ohio State suspends QB J.T. Barrett after OVI citation

Barrett took over as the starting quarterback for the defending national champion Buckeyes from Jones last week, and responded with a prolific performance in a 49-7 win over Rutgers. He completed 14 of 18 passes forr 223 yards and three scores, and rushed for 101 yards on 13 carries with two more touchdowns. Jones has struggled at times this season, particularly early in games, after winning the starting nod in the preseason.