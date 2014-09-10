Ohio State star DE Noah Spence set to return after suspension

Spence was listed as one of the nation's top-10 pass rushers by NFL Media draft analyst Bucky Brooks in May. "Spence shows terrific snap-count anticipation and first-step quickness, but is still unpolished as a rusher off the edge," Brooks wrote. "He is still learning how to sequence his moves, but his impressive athleticism has allowed him to post solid production with a limited arsenal of pitches. If he can add a wrinkle or two to his game in the fall, Spence could be one of the most intriguing prospects to watch down the road."