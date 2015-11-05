Ohio State's Urban Meyer jabs Alabama for 'Kick Six'

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer wants to make sure his team is prepared for any in-game scenario, and he doesn't mind having some fun at another program's expense in the process.
Meyer, speaking Thursday during his weekly radio show, revealed that the Buckeyes practice a field-goal-return play. He also shared the name of the play with the world.
Yeah, that's a dig at the Crimson Tide, who were the victims when Auburn's Chris Davis returned a missed Alabama field goal 109 yards for a game-winning touchdown at the end of the 2013 Iron Bowl. It's one of the greatest plays in college football history and became known as the "Kick Six".
This season has had its share of unforgettable special-teams plays that have decided games. A couple of weeks ago, Georgia Tech returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown to knock off Florida State.
And Meyer? Well, he just sits back and chuckles after watching Alabama's Nick Saban, FSU's Jimbo Fisher and Michigan's Jim Harbaugh get burned on special teams.