Ohio State's Marshon Lattimore intends to enter 2017 NFL Draft

Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore intends to apply for early eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.
A third-year sophomore, Lattimore (6-foot, 192 pounds) played his first healthy season as a full-time starter in 2016, and led a talented OSU secondary in pass breakups with nine. He also intercepted four passes for the 11-2 Buckeyes. He was selected first-team All-Big Ten by a vote of the league's coaches.
College underclassmen have until a Monday deadline to apply for early draft eligibility. The NFL will release the official list of early draft entries on Jan. 20.
NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah wrote last month that Lattimore's reputation among scouts has grown this year into recognition as one of the top cornerback prospects in the nation, and on Wednesday called him the best cornerback he's studied this season. Lattimore joins several other Ohio State underclassmen who will apply for early entry, including the Buckeyes' other starting cornerback, Gareon Conley, S Malik Hooker, WR Noah Brown, LB Raekwon McMillan and RB Curtis Samuel.