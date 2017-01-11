Ohio State's Marshon Lattimore intends to enter 2017 NFL Draft

NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah wrote last month that Lattimore's reputation among scouts has grown this year into recognition as one of the top cornerback prospects in the nation, and on Wednesday called him the best cornerback he's studied this season. Lattimore joins several other Ohio State underclassmen who will apply for early entry, including the Buckeyes' other starting cornerback, Gareon Conley, S Malik Hooker, WR Noah Brown, LB Raekwon McMillan and RB Curtis Samuel.