Ohio State's Malik Hooker intends to enter 2017 NFL Draft

Hooker was one of college football's most impactful breakout performers in 2016, earning first-team All-America honors in his first year as a starter for the Buckeyes. After spending most of last year in a special-teams role, the third-year sophomore played like a more experienced veteran in 2016, intercepting a Big Ten-high seven passes, three of which he returned for touchdowns. NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks, who attended Ohio State's Fiesta Bowl loss to Clemson, was especially impressed with the range Hooker displayed in intercepting Deshaun Watson. He also made one of the biggest plays in Ohio State's crucial 30-27 win over rival Michigan, a 16-yard interception return for OSU's first touchdown.