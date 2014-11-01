Ohio State's Joey Bosa increases season sack total to 10

Ohio State led 31-0 at halftime behind two TD passes by J.T. Barrett and two TD runs by Curtis Samuel. Barrett -- who didn't play in the second half -- now has 23 TD passes this season; the school single-season record is 30 by Troy Smith in 2006, when he won the Heisman. The Buckeyes -- who scored on nine of their first 12 drives -- finished with 545 total yards, with 296 coming on the ground. Six players had at least 37 rushing yards, but no one had more than 69.