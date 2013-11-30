Ohio State's Carlos Hyde has top RB performance of Week 14

Published: Nov 30, 2013 at 01:53 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

tre-mason-113013-ts.jpg

A look at the 10 of the top rushing performances in college football this week.

10. T.J. Yeldon, Alabama

Key stats: Yeldon rushed 26 times for 141 yards and a touchdown in a 34-28 loss to Auburn.

The buzz: Yeldon broke a 31-yard run on his first rush from scrimmage and kept Alabama's offense in good down-and-distance situations with a strong season-ending performance. The sophomore scored a touchdown and had two receptions as well.

9. John Hubert, Kansas State

Key stats: Hubert ran for 220 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries in a 31-10 win over Kansas.

The buzz: Hubert's carries and yardage were season highs for the 5-foot-7 senior. It was his fourth 100-yard game of the season, and his first 200-yard effort.

8. Todd Gurley, Georgia

Key stats: The sophomore ran 20 times for 122 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-34 win over Georgia Tech.

The buzz: Gurley scored from 2, 6 and 25 yards as the Bulldogs knocked off their in-state rivals. Gurley is ineligible for the 2014 draft because he is a sophomore, but he is one of the top NFL prospects in his class. He added four catches for another 36 yards and a receiving touchdown.

7. Jeremy Hill, LSU

Key stats: Hill ran for 145 yards on 20 carries with a touchdown in a 31-27 win over Arkansas.

The buzz: The third-year sophomore had a 52-yard scamper for one score and broke several other nice runs against a beleaguered Razorbacks defense. Hill also made five catches out of the backfield. It was the fourth time this year Hill has rushed for 140 or more yards.

6. Tyler Gaffney, Stanford

Key stats: The Cardinal workhorse got 33 carries for 189 yards and a touchdown in a 27-20 win over Notre Dame.

The buzz: Gaffney turned in his eighth 100-yard effort of the season for Stanford, including his sixth in his last seven games. Gaffney has averaged 6 yards per carry over the last three weeks against USC, Cal and the Irish.

5. Tre Mason, Auburn

Key stats: Mason rushed for 164 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries in a 34-28 win over Alabama.

The buzz: Nick Marshall and Chris Davis stole the Iron Bowl headlines, but it was Mason's consistent rushing yardage that helped keep Auburn's offense on the move for most of the day. Mason broke a 40-yard run and moved the chains on several key third downs for Auburn.

4. Jamaal Williams, BYU

Key stats: Williams ran for 219 yards on 15 carries and a score in a 28-23 win over Nevada.

The buzz: Williams averaged a whopping 14.6 yards per carry in what was his fifth 100-yard game of the season. Williams' score came from 66 yards away, and his 219 yards were a season-high.

3. Brandin Byrd, North Texas

Key stats: Byrd rushed 26 times for 251 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-10 win over Tulsa.

The buzz: It was a season-best performance for the 5-10, 216-pound senior. Byrd's previous season-high was a 202-yard effort three weeks ago against UTEP. His second score came from 91 yards away.

2. Bishop Sankey, Washington

Key stats: Sankey ran 34 times for 200 yards and a touchdown in a 27-17 win over Washington State.

The buzz:  It was the third 200-yard game of the season for one of the most talented backs on the West Coast. He also reeled in a 40-yard reception.

1. Carlos Hyde, Ohio State

Key stats: Hyde ran for 226 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries in a thrilling 42-41 win over rival Michigan.

The buzz: Hyde paced the Buckeyes offense in a wild game in coming up with his second-highest rushing total of the season. Hyde has rushed for 100 or more yards in seven straight games.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter @ChaseGoodbread.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.

news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.

news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE