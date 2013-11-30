Ohio State's Carlos Hyde has top RB performance of Week 14

A look at the 10 of the top rushing performances in college football this week.
10. T.J. Yeldon, Alabama
Key stats: Yeldon rushed 26 times for 141 yards and a touchdown in a 34-28 loss to Auburn.
The buzz: Yeldon broke a 31-yard run on his first rush from scrimmage and kept Alabama's offense in good down-and-distance situations with a strong season-ending performance. The sophomore scored a touchdown and had two receptions as well.
9. John Hubert, Kansas State
Key stats: Hubert ran for 220 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries in a 31-10 win over Kansas.
The buzz: Hubert's carries and yardage were season highs for the 5-foot-7 senior. It was his fourth 100-yard game of the season, and his first 200-yard effort.
8. Todd Gurley, Georgia
Key stats: The sophomore ran 20 times for 122 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-34 win over Georgia Tech.
The buzz: Gurley scored from 2, 6 and 25 yards as the Bulldogs knocked off their in-state rivals. Gurley is ineligible for the 2014 draft because he is a sophomore, but he is one of the top NFL prospects in his class. He added four catches for another 36 yards and a receiving touchdown.
7. Jeremy Hill, LSU
Key stats: Hill ran for 145 yards on 20 carries with a touchdown in a 31-27 win over Arkansas.
The buzz: The third-year sophomore had a 52-yard scamper for one score and broke several other nice runs against a beleaguered Razorbacks defense. Hill also made five catches out of the backfield. It was the fourth time this year Hill has rushed for 140 or more yards.
6. Tyler Gaffney, Stanford
Key stats: The Cardinal workhorse got 33 carries for 189 yards and a touchdown in a 27-20 win over Notre Dame.
The buzz: Gaffney turned in his eighth 100-yard effort of the season for Stanford, including his sixth in his last seven games. Gaffney has averaged 6 yards per carry over the last three weeks against USC, Cal and the Irish.
5. Tre Mason, Auburn
Key stats: Mason rushed for 164 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries in a 34-28 win over Alabama.
The buzz: Nick Marshall and Chris Davis stole the Iron Bowl headlines, but it was Mason's consistent rushing yardage that helped keep Auburn's offense on the move for most of the day. Mason broke a 40-yard run and moved the chains on several key third downs for Auburn.
4. Jamaal Williams, BYU
Key stats: Williams ran for 219 yards on 15 carries and a score in a 28-23 win over Nevada.
The buzz: Williams averaged a whopping 14.6 yards per carry in what was his fifth 100-yard game of the season. Williams' score came from 66 yards away, and his 219 yards were a season-high.
3. Brandin Byrd, North Texas
Key stats: Byrd rushed 26 times for 251 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-10 win over Tulsa.
The buzz: It was a season-best performance for the 5-10, 216-pound senior. Byrd's previous season-high was a 202-yard effort three weeks ago against UTEP. His second score came from 91 yards away.
2. Bishop Sankey, Washington
Key stats: Sankey ran 34 times for 200 yards and a touchdown in a 27-17 win over Washington State.
The buzz: It was the third 200-yard game of the season for one of the most talented backs on the West Coast. He also reeled in a 40-yard reception.
1. Carlos Hyde, Ohio State
Key stats: Hyde ran for 226 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries in a thrilling 42-41 win over rival Michigan.
The buzz: Hyde paced the Buckeyes offense in a wild game in coming up with his second-highest rushing total of the season. Hyde has rushed for 100 or more yards in seven straight games.