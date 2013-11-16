Ohio State's Carlos Hyde accounts for five TDs in victory

Ohio State senior tailback Carlos Hyde set career-highs with 246 rushing yards and four rushing TDs as the Buckeyes downed Illinois 60-35.

Hyde is the fifth running back to rush for 200 yards on Illinois this season.

It was his fifth consecutive 100-yard game and the first 200-yard outing of his career. Hyde now has rushed for 11 scores in the past five games. He also had a TD reception, his second of the season.

Two of his TD runs came late in the fourth quarter: a 51-yarder with 4:03 remaining and a 55-yarder with 2:09 left.

Junior quarterback Braxton Miller added 184 yards and a TD on 16 carries; Miller also threw for 150 yards and two scores.

Ohio State has scored a school-record 67 touchdowns this season, and is 10 points away from tying the school record for points in a season (504, set in 1998).

Ohio State led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter and 35-14 at halftime.

Ohio State has averaged 59.6 points in its past three games -- and gets Indiana next week. IU has the worst defense in the Big Ten.

