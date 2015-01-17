Ohio State's Cardale Jones laments not being able to enjoy title

Ohio State sophomore quarterback Cardale Jones guided the Buckeyes to the national title Monday night, but he hasn't exactly been able to enjoy the fruits of his labor.
First, there was the speculation about whether Jones would declare for the 2015 NFL Draft. Then there was the actual news conference announcing he was staying in school -- a news conference he was criticized for holding. Then came an even bigger blow -- the death of someone close to him.
Jones let his overall feelings be known with another tweet Saturday morning.
Things should get back to somewhat close to normal for him this week; then again, the type of attention/adulation that generally is given to a national-championship-winning quarterback can be a head-turning experience.
In addition, the scrutiny is going to continue through Ohio State's spring practice, which starts in March and ends April 18 with the spring game.
