Ohio State's Adam Griffin, Archie's son, has to give up football

Ohio State junior cornerback Adam Griffin, the son of Buckeyes legend Archie Griffin, is having to give up football because of a shoulder injury.
Griffin wasn't a part of the Buckeyes' cornerback rotation, but he was a key special-teams performer. He played in all 12 games last season and made 13 tackles. He snuffed out a fake punt by Penn State last season, knocking down a potential first-down pass when the Buckeyes were leading 14-10.
He was one of two players to earn the Iron Buckeye Award earlier this year; the award is given to the player who best exemplifies physical training dedication, determination, discipline, toughness and leadership in his third year with the program.
His dad is the only two-time Heisman winner in history. Archie played for the Buckeyes from 1972-75 and remains the school's career rushing leader.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.