Ohio State RB Ezekiel Elliott cited in car crash

Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott was the at-fault driver in a car accident on Sunday, accoring to Columbus police, and was cited for multiple traffic violations, but he will play for the Buckeyes in the Fiesta Bowl against Notre Dame on Friday. Elliott was cited for driving under suspension, driving without a license and failure to control, per the The Columbus Dispatch.
According to The Dispatch, Elliott told police he hydroplaned and collided with another vehicle. Elliott was not hurt, while a passenger or driver in the other car had minor injuries not requiring hospitalization, per the report.
The accident happened prior to the Buckeyes' departure for Arizona to prepare for the game. Elliott, OSU's star junior running back, has indicated he will apply for early entry into the 2016 NFL Draft.
Elliott has rushed for 1,672 yards this season with 19 touchdowns, including 100-yard performances in Ohio State's first 10 games this year.