Ohio State RB Carlos Hyde will not be charged with assault

Police in Columbus, Ohio, said today that Ohio State RB Carlos Hyde won't be charged with assault because the woman involved does not want to pursue the case.
In a press release, police said they have officially closed the investigation into the July 20 incident at the Sugar Bar 2.
Hyde, a second-team All-Big Ten selection last fall, rushed for 970 yards and 16 TDs last season despite missing two games with a minor knee injury. He had been named as a person of interest in a police report filed by the 19-year-old woman.
Hyde was suspended by coach Urban Meyer after the incident. That there will be no charges presumably means the suspension will be lifted, but it's still possible Hyde could miss a game or two.
The Buckeyes open the season Aug. 31 against Buffalo. Their first Big Ten game is Sept. 28 vs. Wisconsin.
Hyde, a 6-foot, 242-pound senior, is a good fit for Meyer's spread offense, which generally uses just one back. Hyde had seven games with at least 17 carries, including four with at least 22, last season. Junior QB Braxton Miller was Ohio State's leading rusher last season, but Hyde's performance led some to believe he could become the first-ever Meyer running back to rush for 1,000 yards in a season.