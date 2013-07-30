Ohio State RB Carlos Hyde will not be charged with assault

Hyde, a 6-foot, 242-pound senior, is a good fit for Meyer's spread offense, which generally uses just one back. Hyde had seven games with at least 17 carries, including four with at least 22, last season. Junior QB Braxton Miller was Ohio State's leading rusher last season, but Hyde's performance led some to believe he could become the first-ever Meyer running back to rush for 1,000 yards in a season.